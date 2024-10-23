Brand Architekts Group (LON:BAR) Trading Down 0.9% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Brand Architekts Group plc (LON:BAR – Get Free Report) traded down 0.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 25.26 ($0.33) and last traded at GBX 25.26 ($0.33). 7,964 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 40,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 25.50 ($0.33).

Brand Architekts Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 4.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 27.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 27.87. The stock has a market cap of £7.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.30 and a beta of 0.94.

About Brand Architekts Group

Brand Architekts Group plc operates in the beauty sector in the United Kingdom, other European Union countries, and internationally. It offers washing, bathing, skincare, haircare, body care, and gifting products, as well as accessories. The company provides its products under the Skinny Tan, Super Facialist, Dirty Works, DrSALTS+, Fish Soho, MR, The Real Shaving Co, The Solution, Argan+, Senspa, Charles + Lee, and Root Perfect brands.

Featured Articles

