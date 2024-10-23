Bread Financial (BFH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 24th. Analysts expect Bread Financial to post earnings of $1.89 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.06. Bread Financial had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 9.77%. The firm had revenue of $939.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. Bread Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Bread Financial to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:BFH opened at $50.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.01. Bread Financial has a 52-week low of $26.08 and a 52-week high of $59.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Bread Financial’s payout ratio is 10.58%.

BFH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Bread Financial from $44.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Bread Financial from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Bread Financial from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Bread Financial from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Bread Financial from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.07.

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

