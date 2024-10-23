Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) Position Trimmed by Detalus Advisors LLC

Detalus Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY – Free Report) by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 222,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,558 shares during the period. Byline Bancorp makes up approximately 2.0% of Detalus Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Detalus Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.50% of Byline Bancorp worth $5,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Byline Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 104.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Byline Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Byline Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Byline Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Byline Bancorp Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:BY traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.71. The stock had a trading volume of 32,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,152. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.12. Byline Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $18.39 and a one year high of $29.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.46 and a 200 day moving average of $24.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Byline Bancorp ( NYSE:BY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $154.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.25 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Byline Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Byline Bancorp from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Byline Bancorp from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price target (up from $27.00) on shares of Byline Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John Barkidjija sold 27,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total value of $761,113.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,691 shares in the company, valued at $639,432.38. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Brogan Ptacin sold 11,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total transaction of $326,601.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,588 shares in the company, valued at $707,508.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Barkidjija sold 27,009 shares of Byline Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total value of $761,113.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $639,432.38. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,309 shares of company stock worth $1,131,254 over the last three months. 30.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Byline Bancorp Company Profile

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers various retail deposit products, including non-interest-bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, and time deposits; ATM and debit cards; and online, mobile, and text banking services, as well as commercial deposits.

