Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE) Declares $0.09 Quarterly Dividend

Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.0875 per share on Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st.

Cadre has a payout ratio of 26.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Cadre to earn $1.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.35 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.3%.

Cadre Price Performance

CDRE stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.44. The company had a trading volume of 85,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,453. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.73. Cadre has a fifty-two week low of $27.34 and a fifty-two week high of $40.28. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.28.

About Cadre

Cadre ( NYSE:CDRE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $144.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.06 million. Cadre had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The company’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cadre will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It offers body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brand names; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

