Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.80.

CCBG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Hovde Group upped their target price on Capital City Bank Group from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Capital City Bank Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Capital City Bank Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Capital City Bank Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CCBG

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital City Bank Group

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Capital City Bank Group news, Treasurer Thomas A. Barron sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.81, for a total transaction of $101,430.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 140,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,756,424.61. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Treasurer Thomas A. Barron sold 8,000 shares of Capital City Bank Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total transaction of $282,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 143,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,066,192.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Treasurer Thomas A. Barron sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.81, for a total transaction of $101,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 140,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,756,424.61. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 19.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 16.0% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 10,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 23.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 18,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 3,519 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 9.6% in the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 608,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,858,000 after buying an additional 53,450 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 9.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 95,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after buying an additional 7,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 50.3% in the first quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 107,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after buying an additional 35,997 shares during the last quarter. 44.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital City Bank Group Stock Performance

Shares of CCBG traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $35.33. 22,913 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,695. The stock has a market capitalization of $598.60 million, a P/E ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Capital City Bank Group has a 12-month low of $25.45 and a 12-month high of $36.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.62.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $68.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.40 million. Capital City Bank Group had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 11.67%.

Capital City Bank Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from Capital City Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Capital City Bank Group’s payout ratio is presently 29.97%.

Capital City Bank Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking- related services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Capital City Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital City Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.