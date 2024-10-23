Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) Trading Up 5.7% Following Dividend Announcement

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 5.7% on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $6.59 and last traded at $6.48. Approximately 260,537 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 848,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.13.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%. Capitol Federal Financial’s payout ratio is -36.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CFFN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Capitol Federal Financial from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised Capitol Federal Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Capitol Federal Financial from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

Capitol Federal Financial Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.85 and its 200-day moving average is $5.58. The company has a market capitalization of $857.23 million, a PE ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 0.49.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.04). Capitol Federal Financial had a positive return on equity of 4.02% and a negative net margin of 33.33%. The business had revenue of $99.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capitol Federal Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 4.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,340,076 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $23,827,000 after acquiring an additional 203,200 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,494,969 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $8,207,000 after purchasing an additional 560,103 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 831,779 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,566,000 after purchasing an additional 182,683 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 644,737 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,540,000 after buying an additional 41,990 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 362,528 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,161,000 after buying an additional 27,442 shares during the last quarter. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capitol Federal Financial Company Profile

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

