Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) Trading 4.3% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Free Report) shares traded up 4.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.87 and last traded at $19.68. 646,996 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 1,134,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.86.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 20th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of Capricor Therapeutics from $12.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

The stock has a market cap of $684.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.61 and a beta of 4.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.71.

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 million. Capricor Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 102.93% and a negative return on equity of 220.27%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Capricor Therapeutics Inc will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Shinyaku Co Ltd Nippon acquired 2,798,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.36 per share, for a total transaction of $14,999,997.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,090,351 shares in the company, valued at $38,004,281.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAPR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Capricor Therapeutics by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,365,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,274,000 after acquiring an additional 200,499 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Capricor Therapeutics by 158.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 137,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 84,350 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Capricor Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $426,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Capricor Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in Capricor Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 21.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

