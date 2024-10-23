Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Shares Down 0.4% – Here’s What Happened

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $389.92 and last traded at $390.79. Approximately 358,277 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 2,632,053 shares. The stock had previously closed at $392.45.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CAT shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Caterpillar from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $349.00 to $332.00 in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $380.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $376.00 to $434.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Raymond James started coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $355.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $188.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $365.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $350.37.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $5.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $0.46. Caterpillar had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 59.88%. The company had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st will be issued a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 21st. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.46%.

In other Caterpillar news, Director Gerald Johnson purchased 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $338.59 per share, for a total transaction of $33,859.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,272.78. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Gerald Johnson purchased 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $338.59 per share, with a total value of $33,859.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at $962,272.78. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 3,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.36, for a total transaction of $1,119,081.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,750,181.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

