Catizen Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $116.76 Million (CATI)

Catizen (CATI) traded 22.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 23rd. Catizen has a total market capitalization of $105.02 million and approximately $116.76 million worth of Catizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Catizen token can currently be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00000564 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Catizen has traded 10.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Catizen alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000141 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $161.64 or 0.00243470 BTC.

Catizen Profile

Catizen’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 280,275,772 tokens. The official website for Catizen is catizen.ai. Catizen’s official message board is medium.com/catizen. Catizen’s official Twitter account is @catizenai.

Buying and Selling Catizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Catizen (CATI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the TON platform. Catizen has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 280,275,772 in circulation. The last known price of Catizen is 0.44667502 USD and is up 0.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 128 active market(s) with $138,235,384.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://catizen.ai/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Catizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Catizen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Catizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Catizen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Catizen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.