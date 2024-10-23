CEEK VR Trading Down 1.9% This Week (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 23rd. CEEK VR has a market cap of $23.76 million and approximately $576,159.78 worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CEEK VR token can currently be bought for $0.0295 or 0.00000045 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00007671 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66,195.24 or 0.99951637 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00012964 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00007501 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000060 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000847 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00006527 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000040 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.96 or 0.00063350 BTC.

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK VR (CEEK) is a token. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.03024223 USD and is down -0.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 125 active market(s) with $612,845.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

