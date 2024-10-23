Centamin (TSE:CEE) Sets New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Centamin plc (TSE:CEE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$3.15 and last traded at C$3.00, with a volume of 4300 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.18.

Centamin Trading Down 5.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$2.54 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.56.

Centamin Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were given a $0.031 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.93%. This is a positive change from Centamin’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Centamin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

About Centamin

Centamin plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mining, and development of gold and precious metals in Egypt, Côte d'Ivoire, Burkina Faso, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

