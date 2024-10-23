Chris Bulman Inc Acquires 4,206 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Chris Bulman Inc grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 51,411 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,206 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 3.5% of Chris Bulman Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Chris Bulman Inc’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $5,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 162.9% in the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,020.0% in the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 30,500.0% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA AGG opened at $98.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.38. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $91.58 and a twelve month high of $102.04.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

