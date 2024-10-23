Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Sold by Albert D Mason Inc.

Albert D Mason Inc. cut its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. Albert D Mason Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 59,328 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.37, for a total value of $5,895,423.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,179.03. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CHD opened at $102.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.54. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.25 and a 1 year high of $110.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.06.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 13.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.2838 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 34.77%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CHD shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Church & Dwight from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley cut Church & Dwight from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $101.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.50.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

