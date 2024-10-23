City of London Announces Dividend of GBX 5.25 (LON:CTY)

City of London (LON:CTY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.25 ($0.07) per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
City of London Stock Down 0.1 %
CTY stock opened at GBX 434.39 ($5.64) on Wednesday. City of London has a twelve month low of GBX 371.50 ($4.82) and a twelve month high of GBX 454 ($5.89). The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. The company has a market capitalization of £2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,740.00 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 436.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 426.70.
About City of London
