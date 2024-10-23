City of London Announces Dividend of GBX 5.25 (LON:CTY)

City of London (LON:CTY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.25 ($0.07) per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

City of London Stock Down 0.1 %

CTY stock opened at GBX 434.39 ($5.64) on Wednesday. City of London has a twelve month low of GBX 371.50 ($4.82) and a twelve month high of GBX 454 ($5.89). The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. The company has a market capitalization of £2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,740.00 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 436.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 426.70.

Get City of London alerts:

About City of London

(Get Free Report)

See Also

The City of London Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for City of London Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City of London and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.