Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLMB) Shares Sold by Albert D Mason Inc.

Albert D Mason Inc. lowered its position in shares of Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLMB – Free Report) by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,340 shares during the quarter. Climb Global Solutions accounts for approximately 1.1% of Albert D Mason Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Albert D Mason Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of Climb Global Solutions worth $1,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Climb Global Solutions by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 223,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,871,000 after purchasing an additional 7,447 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Climb Global Solutions by 41.8% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 146,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,370,000 after acquiring an additional 43,095 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC bought a new stake in Climb Global Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $4,491,000. Herald Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in Climb Global Solutions by 3.0% in the second quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Climb Global Solutions by 2.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. 49.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Climb Global Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ CLMB opened at $105.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $488.61 million, a P/E ratio of 35.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Climb Global Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.63 and a 1-year high of $110.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.59 and its 200-day moving average is $74.04.

Climb Global Solutions (NASDAQ:CLMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.35. Climb Global Solutions had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 3.73%. The company had revenue of $92.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.27 million. Equities research analysts predict that Climb Global Solutions, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Climb Global Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.52%.

Climb Global Solutions Inc operates as a value-added information technology (IT) distribution and solutions company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Solutions. The company distributes technical software to corporate and value-added resellers, consultants, and systems integrators under the name Climb Channel Solutions; and provides cloud solutions and resells software, hardware, and services under the name Grey Matter.

