Cloudbreak Discovery (LON:CDL) Shares Down 6.6% – Time to Sell?

Cloudbreak Discovery Plc (LON:CDL – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 6.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.17 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.20 ($0.00). Approximately 544,607 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 666,301 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.21 ($0.00).

Cloudbreak Discovery Stock Down 8.6 %

The firm has a market cap of £1.81 million, a P/E ratio of -16.00 and a beta of -0.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.18.

About Cloudbreak Discovery

(Get Free Report)

Cloudbreak Discovery Plc engages in the natural resource project generation and royalty business worldwide. The company primarily focuses on exploring for mineral properties and petroleum resources. Cloudbreak Discovery Plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudbreak Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudbreak Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.