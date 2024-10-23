CML Microsystems (LON:CML) Hits New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of CML Microsystems plc (LON:CML – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 240 ($3.12) and last traded at GBX 243.90 ($3.17), with a volume of 15942 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 252.50 ($3.28).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of CML Microsystems in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

CML Microsystems Stock Down 3.4 %

Insider Buying and Selling

The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 281.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 322.82. The firm has a market capitalization of £40.05 million, a P/E ratio of 1,942.31 and a beta of 0.81.

In related news, insider Nigel G. Clark purchased 7,310 shares of CML Microsystems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 271 ($3.52) per share, for a total transaction of £19,810.10 ($25,720.72). 43.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CML Microsystems Company Profile

CML Microsystems plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of semiconductor products for use in communications industries in the United Kingdom, the Americas, and Far East. It primarily offers high performance radio frequency products and mixed-signal baseband/modem processors for wireless and satellite, network infrastructure, internet of things, broadcast, and aerospace and defense markets.

