CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04, Yahoo Finance reports. CNB Financial had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $94.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.40 million.
Shares of NASDAQ CCNE traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.47. The company had a trading volume of 41,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,271. CNB Financial has a twelve month low of $17.45 and a twelve month high of $26.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $534.97 million, a PE ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. This is a boost from CNB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. CNB Financial’s payout ratio is 30.25%.
CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.
