Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (COKE) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 25th

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 20th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of 2.50 per share on Friday, November 8th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 25th. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola Consolidated’s previous dividend of $0.25.

Coca-Cola Consolidated has raised its dividend by an average of 26.0% annually over the last three years.

COKE stock traded down $7.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,258.33. The stock had a trading volume of 2,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,417. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,298.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,110.16. Coca-Cola Consolidated has a 1-year low of $625.77 and a 1-year high of $1,376.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 0.82.

About Coca-Cola Consolidated

Coca-Cola Consolidated ( NASDAQ:COKE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $20.71 EPS for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 44.83% and a net margin of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter.

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

