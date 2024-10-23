Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Has $29.34 Million Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI decreased its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,184 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $29,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce during the third quarter worth $523,000. Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 4.6% in the third quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,271 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $6,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 10.6% in the third quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 6,676 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 28.8% in the third quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC now owns 6,543 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Trust & Investment Co. grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.3% in the third quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 87,271 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $23,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. FBN Securities upgraded shares of Salesforce to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.66.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In related news, COO Brian Millham sold 6,161 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.75, for a total transaction of $1,785,149.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, Director Maynard G. Webb, Jr. sold 9,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.32, for a total transaction of $2,533,854.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,624.16. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Brian Millham sold 6,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.75, for a total transaction of $1,785,149.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 85,502 shares of company stock worth $23,045,186. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Salesforce Stock Performance

NYSE CRM opened at $287.90 on Wednesday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $193.68 and a 1 year high of $318.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $278.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.84, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $268.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $263.09.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 18th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Salesforce’s payout ratio is currently 28.78%.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Featured Articles

