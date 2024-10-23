Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Has $3 Million Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 311.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,473 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,552 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COP. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 26,083 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,021,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,601 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after purchasing an additional 4,578 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2,634.9% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 124,440 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $15,838,000 after buying an additional 119,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 83.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 16,427 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after buying an additional 7,490 shares during the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Shares of COP stock opened at $104.31 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.28. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $101.29 and a one year high of $135.18. The firm has a market cap of $121.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

ConocoPhillips Cuts Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy producer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $14.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. On average, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 25.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COP has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $126.00 price objective (down from $139.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Friday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $147.00 to $144.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.94.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 55,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total value of $6,000,105.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 455,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,288,321.99. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

