Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Purchases 55,024 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 397,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,024 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $11,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LGT Group Foundation raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 742,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,786,000 after purchasing an additional 18,274 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,820,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,692,000 after purchasing an additional 266,167 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 1,729.9% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 47,028 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 44,458 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 256,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,422,000 after purchasing an additional 23,928 shares during the period. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its holdings in Pfizer by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 218,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,319,000 after acquiring an additional 38,870 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $29.01 on Wednesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.20 and a 52 week high of $31.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -480.75, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.14. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 4.66% and a positive return on equity of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.79%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,800.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PFE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.91.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

