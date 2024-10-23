Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $(0.60)-$(0.50) for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of ($0.38). The company issued revenue guidance of $12.45-12.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.60 billion.

CYH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Community Health Systems in a report on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group raised their price target on Community Health Systems from $4.70 to $5.10 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Community Health Systems from $3.75 to $4.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $3.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.73.

Shares of NYSE:CYH traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,514,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,750,272. Community Health Systems has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $6.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.33. The stock has a market cap of $768.48 million, a P/E ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 1.55.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. Community Health Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Community Health Systems will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

