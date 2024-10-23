Community Trust & Investment Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Community Trust & Investment Co. trimmed its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 77,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 891 shares during the quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $3,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FITB. Park National Corp OH increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 15.0% during the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 41,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 5,411 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $1,254,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $639,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 9.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 313,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,657,000 after acquiring an additional 26,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.2% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 827,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,796,000 after acquiring an additional 18,208 shares in the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FITB opened at $43.66 on Wednesday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.49 and a 1 year high of $45.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.24.

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.05). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. This is a positive change from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.98%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FITB. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Argus increased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.28.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $840,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 114,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,805,724. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

