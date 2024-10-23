Community Trust & Investment Co. Grows Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Community Trust & Investment Co. grew its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares during the period. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $17,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 118.0% during the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC now owns 250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $205.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $163.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.07.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $150.92 on Wednesday. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $135.37 and a 1 year high of $167.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $146.32 and its 200 day moving average is $153.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.09.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.38). Chevron had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The company had revenue of $51.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.08 EPS. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.98%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

