Community Trust & Investment Co. Has $8.65 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI)

Community Trust & Investment Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI – Free Report) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,764 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,544 shares during the quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. owned 0.26% of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF worth $8,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 544,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,521,000 after purchasing an additional 17,017 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 51.0% during the second quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 433,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,946,000 after buying an additional 146,300 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 138,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,417,000 after buying an additional 7,994 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank raised its position in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 49,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,170,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 46,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,998,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter.

BATS GVI opened at $105.46 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $106.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.69.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.3077 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares Intermediate Government\u002FCredit Bond ETF (GVI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury, agency and investment-grade corporate bonds with remaining maturities of 1-10 years. GVI was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

