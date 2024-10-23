Concierge Technologies (OTCMKTS:CNCG) Stock Price Down 17% – What’s Next?

Concierge Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNCG – Get Free Report) shares dropped 17% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.22 and last traded at $1.22. Approximately 310 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.47.
Concierge Technologies Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.33.
About Concierge Technologies
Concierge Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the provision of financial services, food manufacturing, security systems, and beauty products. It operates through the following segments: U.SA Investment Fund Management, U.SA Beauty Products, New Zealand Food Industry, and Canada Security Alarm Systems.
