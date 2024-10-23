Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAF) Shares Down 0.3% – Should You Sell?

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAF – Get Free Report) was down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $63.90 and last traded at $63.90. Approximately 683 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 65% from the average daily volume of 414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.10.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.20 and a 200-day moving average of $63.95.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Continental Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, offers intelligent solutions for vehicles, machines, traffic, and transportation worldwide. It operates through four sectors: Automotive, Tires, ContiTech, and Contract Manufacturing. The company offers safety, brake, chassis, motion, and motion control systems; solutions for assisted and automated driving; display and operating technologies; and audio and camera solutions for the vehicle interior, as well as intelligent information and communication technology solutions.

