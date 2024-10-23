Contrasting Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) and Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPF)

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) and Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPF – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

33.6% of Sampo Oyj shares are owned by institutional investors. 48.3% of Goosehead Insurance shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Goosehead Insurance and Sampo Oyj, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Goosehead Insurance 1 4 5 0 2.40 Sampo Oyj 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

Goosehead Insurance presently has a consensus target price of $85.00, indicating a potential downside of 11.49%. Given Goosehead Insurance’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Goosehead Insurance is more favorable than Sampo Oyj.

Goosehead Insurance pays an annual dividend of $4.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. Sampo Oyj pays an annual dividend of $1.65 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Goosehead Insurance pays out 741.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Sampo Oyj pays out 59.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Goosehead Insurance and Sampo Oyj”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Goosehead Insurance $276.59 million 13.19 $14.14 million $0.62 154.89 Sampo Oyj N/A N/A N/A $2.76 16.45

Goosehead Insurance has higher revenue and earnings than Sampo Oyj. Sampo Oyj is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Goosehead Insurance, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Goosehead Insurance and Sampo Oyj’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Goosehead Insurance 6.71% 244.15% 5.41% Sampo Oyj N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Goosehead Insurance beats Sampo Oyj on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc. operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner’s, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated 1,415 franchise locations. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Westlake, Texas.

About Sampo Oyj

Sampo Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of non-life insurance products and services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Estonia, Lithuania, Latvia, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through If, Topdanmark, Hastings, Mandatum, and Holding segments. It offers property, casualty, liability, accident, sickness, household, homeowner, motor, travel, marine, aviation, transport, forest, livestock, health, workers compensation, car, van, and bike insurance services, as well as reinsurance services. The company was founded in 1909 and is based in Helsinki, Finland.

