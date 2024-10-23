Corundum Trust Company INC Invests $72,000 in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG)

Corundum Trust Company INC bought a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Free Report) (TSE:FR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 12,000 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 53,577 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,166 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 17,344 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 13,995 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 238,618 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 3,980 shares in the last quarter. 27.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AG shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Friday, October 18th. Cormark upgraded First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th.

NYSE AG opened at $7.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.53 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.05. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 52 week low of $4.17 and a 52 week high of $8.44.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Free Report) (TSE:FR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The mining company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.05). First Majestic Silver had a negative return on equity of 4.39% and a negative net margin of 15.37%. The company had revenue of $136.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.0046 per share. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently -6.25%.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine covering an area of approximately 71,867 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Santa Elena that covers an area of approximately 102,244 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada covering an area of approximately 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.

