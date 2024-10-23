Cosan (NYSE:CSAN) Sets New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.01 and last traded at $8.02, with a volume of 235212 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.16.
Cosan Stock Performance
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 5.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.68.
Cosan (NYSE:CSAN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Cosan S.A. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Cosan
About Cosan
Cosan SA engages in the fuel distribution business. It operates through Raízen, Compass, Moove, Rumo, and Radar segments. The company’s Raízen segment engages in the production, commercialization, origination, and trading of ethanol, bioenergy, renewable sources, and sugar; trading and resale of electricity; and distribution and commercialization of fuels and lubricants.
