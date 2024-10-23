Cosan (NYSE:CSAN) Sets New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.01 and last traded at $8.02, with a volume of 235212 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.16.

Cosan Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 5.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Get Cosan alerts:

Cosan (NYSE:CSAN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Cosan S.A. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Cosan

About Cosan

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Cosan by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,820,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,955,000 after acquiring an additional 100,700 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Cosan by 339.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 114,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 88,064 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Cosan by 2,736.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 11,495 shares during the last quarter. Herr Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cosan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,192,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cosan during the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000.

(Get Free Report)

Cosan SA engages in the fuel distribution business. It operates through Raízen, Compass, Moove, Rumo, and Radar segments. The company’s Raízen segment engages in the production, commercialization, origination, and trading of ethanol, bioenergy, renewable sources, and sugar; trading and resale of electricity; and distribution and commercialization of fuels and lubricants.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cosan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cosan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.