CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.67 to $0.69 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.72 billion to $2.73 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.74 billion. CoStar Group also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.670-0.690 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on CSGP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Friday, September 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.85.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CoStar Group

CoStar Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CSGP traded down $8.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,551,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,253,753. CoStar Group has a 12-month low of $67.35 and a 12-month high of $100.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.24. The company has a current ratio of 9.27, a quick ratio of 9.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $28.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.72 and a beta of 0.81.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. CoStar Group had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The firm had revenue of $692.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that CoStar Group will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.