Coston McIsaac & Partners Acquires 5,600 Shares of ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:TDV)

Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:TDV – Free Report) by 44.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,166 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners owned about 0.47% of ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $413,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $348,000. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 3,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TDV traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $76.94. 11,703 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $300.07 million, a P/E ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.02.

ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF Profile

The ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF (TDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of U.S. technology companies that have dividend growth of at least 7 years. TDV was launched on Nov 5, 2019 and is managed by ProShares.

