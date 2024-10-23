Courier Capital LLC Has $3.57 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Courier Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,068 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 438,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,546,000 after buying an additional 21,993 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,663,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 41.5% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 77,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,771,000 after purchasing an additional 7,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.84 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $237.35. The stock had a trading volume of 144,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,214. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $242.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $232.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.02. The stock has a market cap of $58.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

