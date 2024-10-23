Courier Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Courier Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 257,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,563 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Courier Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $21,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth $37,000. 79.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA EFA traded down $0.74 on Wednesday, hitting $79.77. The stock had a trading volume of 2,999,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,874,340. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.12. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $65.68 and a 52-week high of $84.56.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

