CPA Asset Management LLC Has $248,000 Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

CPA Asset Management LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,386 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the quarter. CPA Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RSP. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter worth about $5,262,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 106.5% during the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 2,338 shares during the period. Flagstar Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 10,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP opened at $179.51 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $175.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.03. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $133.34 and a 52-week high of $182.22. The stock has a market cap of $60.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

