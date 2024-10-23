Creo Medical Group (LON:CREO) Hits New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Creo Medical Group PLC (LON:CREO – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 19.86 ($0.26) and last traded at GBX 20.02 ($0.26), with a volume of 4276025 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 20.45 ($0.27).

Creo Medical Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.96. The company has a market cap of £72.67 million, a P/E ratio of -334.80 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 26.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 31.33.

Get Creo Medical Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Kevin Crofton purchased 2,916,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 24 ($0.31) per share, with a total value of £699,999.84 ($908,854.64). 22.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Creo Medical Group

Creo Medical Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices and instruments in the United Kingdom. It is developing CROMA, an energy platform that combines bipolar radiofrequency for precise localized cutting and microwave energy for controlled coagulation, to provide physicians with flexible, accurate, and highly controllable devices delivered through a flexible endoscope.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Creo Medical Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Creo Medical Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.