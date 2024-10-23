Critical Comparison: Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) versus Quince Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QNCX)

Quince Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QNCX – Get Free Report) and Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Quince Therapeutics and Exscientia, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Quince Therapeutics alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quince Therapeutics 0 0 0 1 4.00 Exscientia 0 4 0 0 2.00

Exscientia has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 43.74%. Given Exscientia’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Exscientia is more favorable than Quince Therapeutics.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quince Therapeutics N/A N/A -$31.39 million ($0.76) -1.14 Exscientia $21.02 million 28.01 -$181.56 million ($1.31) -3.72

This table compares Quince Therapeutics and Exscientia”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Quince Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Exscientia. Exscientia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Quince Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Quince Therapeutics has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Exscientia has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Quince Therapeutics and Exscientia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quince Therapeutics N/A -46.04% -24.34% Exscientia -620.99% -37.56% -26.19%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

30.8% of Quince Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.6% of Exscientia shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.8% of Quince Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.4% of Exscientia shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Quince Therapeutics beats Exscientia on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Quince Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Quince Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics for patients with debilitating and rare diseases. The company's lead asset candidature comprises EryDex for the treatment of rare pediatric neurodegenerative disease, including A-T, an inherited autosomal recessive neurodegenerative and immunodeficiency disorder caused by mutations in ATM gene. Its AIDE technology platform, a drug/device combination platform that uses an automated process to encapsulate a drug into a patient's own red blood cells, as well as consists of an automated equipment the RCL, a sterile single-use consumable treatment kit comprising EryKit, Syringe Kit, drugs, and process solutions. The company was formerly known as Cortexyme, Inc. and changed its name to Quince Therapeutics, Inc. in August 2022. Quince Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About Exscientia

(Get Free Report)

Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence (AI) driven Pharma-tech company, engages in design and develop differentiated medicines for diseases with high unmet patient needs. The company's lead product candidate GTAEXS617, a CDK7 inhibitor, which is currently in a Phase 1/2 trial to manage the potential toxicities associated with CDK7 as well as optimizing pharmacokinetics for maximizing on-target efficacy. It is also involved in the development of EXS4318, a PKC-theta inhibitor, under Phase 1 clinical trial for inflammation and immunology indications; EXS74539, a LSD1 inhibitor, under preclinical studies for SCLC, AML, and potential additional indications; EXS73565, a MALT1 inhibitor, under preclinical studies for multiple hematology indications; and DSP-0038, currently in Phase 1 studies. The company has collaboration agreements with Merck KGaA, Bristol Myers Squibb, Sanofi, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Charité Universitätsmedizin Berlin, Rallybio, and GT Apeiron Therapeutics. Exscientia plc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Oxford, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Quince Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quince Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.