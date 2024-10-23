CSW Industrials, Inc. (CSWI) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 25th

CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 25th. This is a positive change from CSW Industrials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.
CSW Industrials has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.1% per year over the last three years. CSW Industrials has a payout ratio of 10.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect CSW Industrials to earn $9.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.9%.
CSW Industrials Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CSWI opened at $389.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 59.70, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $347.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $293.53. CSW Industrials has a 1-year low of $167.27 and a 1-year high of $398.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.44.
Insider Activity at CSW Industrials
In other CSW Industrials news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.34, for a total value of $393,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,334,891.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com cut CSW Industrials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th.
CSW Industrials Company Profile
CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.
