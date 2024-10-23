CSW Industrials, Inc. (CSWI) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 25th

CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 25th. This is a positive change from CSW Industrials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

CSW Industrials has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.1% per year over the last three years. CSW Industrials has a payout ratio of 10.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect CSW Industrials to earn $9.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.9%.

CSW Industrials Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSWI opened at $389.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 59.70, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $347.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $293.53. CSW Industrials has a 1-year low of $167.27 and a 1-year high of $398.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Insider Activity at CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials ( NASDAQ:CSWI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $226.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.40 million. CSW Industrials had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 19.19%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that CSW Industrials will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CSW Industrials news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.34, for a total value of $393,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,334,891.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut CSW Industrials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

