CyberConnect (CYBER) Tops 1-Day Volume of $17.31 Million

CyberConnect (CYBER) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 23rd. During the last week, CyberConnect has traded down 0.5% against the dollar. One CyberConnect token can currently be purchased for about $2.93 or 0.00004429 BTC on popular exchanges. CyberConnect has a market capitalization of $81.77 million and approximately $17.31 million worth of CyberConnect was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CyberConnect Profile

CyberConnect’s launch date was August 15th, 2023. CyberConnect’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,893,633 tokens. CyberConnect’s official message board is buildoncyber.medium.com. CyberConnect’s official Twitter account is @buildoncyber. CyberConnect’s official website is cyber.co.

CyberConnect Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cyber (CYBER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Cyber has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 27,893,633 in circulation. The last known price of Cyber is 3.0533894 USD and is down -3.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 183 active market(s) with $18,505,446.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cyber.co/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberConnect directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberConnect should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CyberConnect using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

