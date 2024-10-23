David E. Rainbolt Sells 5,601 Shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Stock

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report) Director David E. Rainbolt sold 5,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $617,286.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 208,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,003,361.83. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ BANF traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $110.10. 76,560 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,049. BancFirst Co. has a 12 month low of $79.99 and a 12 month high of $115.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 1.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This is a positive change from BancFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio is 30.07%.

BANF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of BancFirst from $84.50 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of BancFirst from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BANF. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BancFirst during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BancFirst by 33.9% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 391 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BancFirst by 557.1% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 506 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of BancFirst by 56.8% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 842 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BancFirst during the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.72% of the company’s stock.

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through BancFirst Metropolitan Banks, BancFirst Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services segments.

