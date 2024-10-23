David Kennon Inc Acquires 574 Shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC)

David Kennon Inc lifted its holdings in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,193 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF accounts for about 0.7% of David Kennon Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. David Kennon Inc owned approximately 0.07% of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF worth $1,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 796,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,267,000 after buying an additional 31,024 shares in the last quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $22,997,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 11.5% during the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 144,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,471,000 after purchasing an additional 14,989 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $14,828,000. Finally, WealthBridge Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 17.1% in the third quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 117,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,887,000 after buying an additional 17,144 shares during the period.

Get BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF alerts:

BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:BKLC traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.23. The stock had a trading volume of 29,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,956. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $107.58 and a 200 day moving average of $103.39. BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF has a one year low of $77.55 and a one year high of $111.52.

BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF Company Profile

The BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (BKLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar U.S. Large Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-cap stocks that represent the top 70% of the US equity market, in terms of capitalization. BKLC was launched on Apr 9, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.