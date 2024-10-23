Detalus Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in VanEck Short Muni ETF (BATS:SMB)

Detalus Advisors LLC lessened its position in VanEck Short Muni ETF (BATS:SMB – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,553 shares during the quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC owned about 0.19% of VanEck Short Muni ETF worth $487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SMB. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Short Muni ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $178,000. Fluent Financial LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Short Muni ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Short Muni ETF during the first quarter worth $275,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in VanEck Short Muni ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 36,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Short Muni ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of BATS SMB traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.19. 142,166 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.08.

About VanEck Short Muni ETF

The VanEck Short Muni ETF (SMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 1-6 years. SMB was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by VanEck.

