Detalus Advisors LLC Has $327,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Detalus Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,377 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47 shares during the quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stonegate Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Bensler LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrueWealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $237.04. The company had a trading volume of 130,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,120. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $232.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $242.93.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

