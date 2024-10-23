Detalus Advisors LLC Sells 725 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Detalus Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 725 shares during the quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. 49 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC raised its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. 73.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TLT traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.18. The stock had a trading volume of 12,272,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,361,527. The business has a fifty day moving average of $97.45 and a 200 day moving average of $93.96. The firm has a market cap of $59.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $83.13 and a 12 month high of $101.64.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.3128 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

