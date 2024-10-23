Detalus Advisors LLC Takes $222,000 Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Detalus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,775 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,389,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,646 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,443,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in Shopify by 5.3% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. 69.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Shopify from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price (up from $68.00) on shares of Shopify in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Shopify from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Shopify presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.36.

Shopify Price Performance

SHOP stock traded down $1.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,430,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,210,533. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.78 and its 200-day moving average is $68.92. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.50 and a 1 year high of $91.57. The company has a market capitalization of $103.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 7.32, a current ratio of 7.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. Shopify had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Shopify’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

