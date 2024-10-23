DFS Furniture plc (LON:DFS) Insider Sells £37,772 in Stock

DFS Furniture plc (LON:DFS – Get Free Report) insider Tim Stacey sold 28,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 133 ($1.73), for a total transaction of £37,772 ($49,041.81).

DFS Furniture Price Performance

DFS stock remained flat at GBX 135 ($1.75) during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 2,527,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,625. DFS Furniture plc has a twelve month low of GBX 95 ($1.23) and a twelve month high of GBX 139.80 ($1.82). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 125.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 118.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 258.38. The company has a market cap of £316.09 million, a PE ratio of -6,750.00, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.58.

About DFS Furniture

DFS Furniture plc designs, manufactures, sells, delivers, installs, and retails upholstered furniture in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company retails sofas under the DFS and Sofology brand names. It also engages in the manufacture of upholstered furniture and the supply of contract logistics.

