DFS Furniture plc (LON:DFS) Insider Sells £37,772 in Stock

DFS Furniture plc (LON:DFS – Get Free Report) insider Tim Stacey sold 28,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 133 ($1.73), for a total transaction of £37,772 ($49,041.81).
DFS Furniture Price Performance
DFS stock remained flat at GBX 135 ($1.75) during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 2,527,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,625. DFS Furniture plc has a twelve month low of GBX 95 ($1.23) and a twelve month high of GBX 139.80 ($1.82). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 125.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 118.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 258.38. The company has a market cap of £316.09 million, a PE ratio of -6,750.00, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.58.
About DFS Furniture
