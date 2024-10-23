DigiByte Trading 6.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (DGB)

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 7.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 23rd. Over the last week, DigiByte has traded down 6.4% against the dollar. One DigiByte coin can currently be bought for about $0.0064 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. DigiByte has a total market capitalization of $110.56 million and $2.69 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $65,370.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000205 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $340.80 or 0.00521335 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00009318 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $68.39 or 0.00104624 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.34 or 0.00237636 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00027990 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00026640 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.99 or 0.00070350 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
DigiByte Coin Profile
DGB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 17,322,758,479 coins. The official message board for DigiByte is dgbforum.com. DigiByte’s official website is digibyte.org. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
DigiByte Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigiByte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigiByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
