Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The savings and loans company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.12), Yahoo Finance reports. Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 6.58%. The business had revenue of $171.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.65 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share.

Dime Community Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock traded up $0.55 on Wednesday, hitting $29.72. 42,668 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,805. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.53. Dime Community Bancshares has a 1 year low of $17.29 and a 1 year high of $31.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.00.

Dime Community Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DCOM shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Dime Community Bancshares from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Dime Community Bancshares from $25.50 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Dime Community Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.50.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that engages in the provision of various commercial banking and financial services. The company accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. It also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; letters of credit; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; lines of credit; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

See Also

