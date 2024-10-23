Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The savings and loans company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.12), Yahoo Finance reports. Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 6.58%. The business had revenue of $171.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.65 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share.
Dime Community Bancshares Stock Performance
Shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock traded up $0.55 on Wednesday, hitting $29.72. 42,668 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,805. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.53. Dime Community Bancshares has a 1 year low of $17.29 and a 1 year high of $31.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.00.
Dime Community Bancshares Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.18%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DCOM
Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile
Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that engages in the provision of various commercial banking and financial services. The company accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. It also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; letters of credit; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; lines of credit; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Dime Community Bancshares
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Chinese Stocks Cool Off: Time to Buy the Dip in These 2 Stocks?
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Goldman Sachs Highlights 3 Top Short Squeeze Stocks to Watch
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Walmart is Up 56% YTD, Is it Still a Top Consumer Staples Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Dime Community Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dime Community Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.