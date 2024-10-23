Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Shares Acquired by BetterWealth LLC

BetterWealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,925,380 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,964 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up approximately 29.6% of BetterWealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. BetterWealth LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $100,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 216.9% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 166,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 113,944 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAC traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.57. 250,535 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,595,719. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.84 and a fifty-two week high of $35.15. The firm has a market cap of $29.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.55.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

